It's a real crowd pleaser for this month's Morning Melodies at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre as the ever-popular performers Nathan Foley, Belinda Marks and Simon Gillespie take to the stage and strut their stuff in By Special Request.
Foley will impress with his high energy renditions of Gimme Some Lovin' and American Trilogy.
The beautiful Marks will delight with the songs of Dusty Springfield, Doris Day and Barbara Streisand.
Then, Gillespie will enchant with his renditions of The Way You Look Tonight and Peter Allen's Tenterfield Saddler.
Head to The Joan for some toe tapping, finger snapping, hand clapping fun. But you better take it easy cuz this place is hot! Gimme gimme some lovin', everyday.
Morning Melodies: By Special Request at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 28 at 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, Purchase on the day $25. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. See www.thejoan.com.au/events/by-special-request/.
And on Thursday, June 29, at 7pm, Jess T Productions and the Homeschool Performing Arts mid-year show present The Greatest Show on Earth, a musical that the whole family will enjoy.
