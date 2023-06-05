'Eccentric, controversial, always searching for answers': Vale Rex Gilroy

Rex Gilroy, one of the Blue Mountains' long-term residents and a most passionate and committed researcher died on April 9, 2023.
Gilroy will be remembered for his passionate interest in the natural history of the Blue Mountains. He was mentored in his youth by local naturalist Mel Ward [Charles Melbourne Ward 1903-1966].
Many people will recall Rex's Museum of Natural History which was opened at Mt York, Mt Victoria in May 1965. Later the collection was moved to the Scenic Sky and the Kedumba Emporium at Echo Point before the collection was moved firstly to the Butterfly Farm at Wilberforce [near Windsor] and finally to Tamworth. The collection of butterflies, fossils and other specimens is now in storage without a permanent home.
Gilroy is also likely to be remembered for his work with the Dangerous Spiders Public Awareness Project which was sponsored by local Lions and Rotary Clubs with a 24-page booklet produced by the various Clubs. The information contained in these booklets resulted in at least 200 lives being saved. He was also instrumental in having funnel web spider antivenom being kept at the Blue Mountains District Hospital.
Rex Gilroy, born in 1944, developed an interest in the paranormal and unexplained phenomena at an early age, and began researching reports of Yowie sightings in the Blue Mountains in the 1960s.
His investigations of the Yowie took him deep into the rugged terrain of the Blue Mountains and other areas, where he interviewed witnesses, collected physical evidence, and searched for signs of the elusive creature. Over the years, he compiled an extensive database of Yowie sightings and encounters and, became one of the foremost authorities on the subject.
Despite his controversial methods, Gilroy's contributions to the study of Australian cryptozoology cannot be denied. His passion for uncovering the truth about the Yowie and other mysterious creatures has inspired many others to take up the search, and his legacy as a pioneer in the field of cryptozoology continues to inspire new generations of researchers and enthusiasts.
He wrote numerous books on the subject, including Mysterious Australia, Giants from the Dreamtime, and The Yowie: In Search of Australia's Bigfoot.
Rex Gilroy was different - eccentric, controversial and sometimes divisive but through it all he was continuously searching for answers. He used to always say: "This is my theory, this is what I have found which I believe supports my theory, and I'm not asking you to believe me, I'm asking you to keep an open mind and do your own searching".
Rex Gilroy's work will survive in both his books and his collections. He is survived by his wife of 50 years - Heather.
