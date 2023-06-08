Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains NPWS staff help Canadian wildfire effort

Updated June 8 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:23pm
Three NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff from the Blue Mountains have joined an international effort to fight wildfires burning in Canada.

