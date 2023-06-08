Double demerits for King's Birthday weekend

Drivers are being warned that double demerits are in place for speeding offences in a bid to prevent road trauma over the busy King's Birthday long weekend.
This year 148 people have been killed on NSW roads.
The NSW Police Force has joined with Transport NSW to launch a police operation to target excessive speed, alcohol/drug driving, fatigue, failure to wear a seatbelt and distracted driving over the long weekend.
Operation King's Birthday started at 12.01am on Friday June 9 and will finish on Tuesday morning (midnight Monday June 12).
Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell - Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said this long weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year on our roads.
To ensure motorists and passengers safety, police will be out in force. Double demerit points will apply for the duration for offences such as speeding, mobile phone use, not using a seatbelt, and not wearing a motorcycle helmet.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, will patrol all roads across the state.
Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell said urged those taking long distance drives to visit family and friends to be well rested before starting their journey or stop when tired,
"If you're feeling fatigued, don't fight it just pull up and have a sleep or swap drivers," Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell said.
"Driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving impaired under the influence of alcohol and drug use which we will also be targeting. On a daily basis we are detecting drivers affected by alcohol and drugs.
"We will be doing our utmost to ensure people arrive safely to their destination."
Transport for NSW Chief of the Centre for Road Safety, Bernard Carlon said it's critical to plan your trip and drive to the conditions.
"We encourage anyone getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle this weekend to give yourself plenty of time, stay focused on the road, wear your seatbelt, and don't drink and drive. It's not just your life you are endangering, it's the lives of others."
Plan your trip by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com or calling 132 701, or using the TfNSW journey planning tool myjourneynsw.info.
Members of the public are urged to report incidents of dangerous driving to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile those considering travelling into Sydney to see the popular Vivid festival light show should be advised that from 11pm to 2am, some trains running between Blue Mountains stations and North Sydney or the City Circle, will run to a changed timetable on Friday June 9.
Check out how trackwork affects your journey at https://transportnsw.info/alerts/details#/ems-17411
