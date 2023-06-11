Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Glenbrook resident Graham Kingsland awarded Australian Fire Service Medal in King's Birthday Honours

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From co-ordinating the search of an earthquake-shattered Turkey to spearheading response to COVID-19, Glenbrook's Graham Kingsland has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.