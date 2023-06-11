From co-ordinating the search of an earthquake-shattered Turkey to spearheading response to COVID-19, Glenbrook's Graham Kingsland has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal.
A Chief Superintendent with Fire and Rescue NSW, Mr Kingsland currently handles operational logistics across the state, such as maintaining and procuring protective clothing and equipment on trucks.
He said his 31 years in the job started with a bang, with the 1992 mercantile woolstores fire.
"Literally about four hours into my first shift, and it was the biggest fire that Sydney had seen for decades," he said.
"So right from the start I enjoyed the action of being a firefighter, and I thought 'wow, this is an amazing job'."
From that point on, Mr Kingsland never thought of doing anything different for work.
Since then he has worked as a firefighter in Blacktown, Mount Druitt, Penrith, and many other stations across Western Sydney.
He has also worked as an international search and rescue responder, and as head of FRNSW's Incident Management Team (IMT) for dealing with COVID.
Locally, he attended the Glenbrook train crash in 1999, which he said was a key memory out of his rescue operations over the years.
Internationally, he was deployed to Vanuatu in 2015 to help with the aftermaths of Cyclone Pam. More recently he also went to Turkey earlier this year with Urban Search and Rescue after the earthquakes.
"[That was] something that I will never forget... I don't think [any of us] that responded will ever forget that," he said.
As head of the COVID IMT, he put in long hours to keep staff safe and to prevent spread of infection in an ever-changing situation.
Mr Kingsland said he was "extremely humbled" to receive the Australian Fire Service Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.
"It was certainly a surprise to me. I didn't think that I would ever be nominated... the recognition, I'm sort of floored by it.
"I still enjoy going to work... we have really good people in the fire service, [a] really good bunch of people to work with."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
