Waiting times in Katoomba hospital's emergency department were at their second worst level in a decade in the first quarter of this year.
Figures from the Bureau of Health Information show that in January-March 2023, only 59 per cent of patients had their treatment start on time, down from the 69 per cent of the same time in 2022.
And long-term trends show that only in the April-June 2022 quarter were more patients waiting longer, with 57 per cent on-time starting during that quarter.
It continues a steady decline since October-December 2021, when on-time treatment hit a peak of 85 per cent.
The number of patients who were treated and discharged within four hours was also at an all-time low at 58 per cent. This is equal to the worst ever performance at the emergency department in July-September last year (also 58 per cent).
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District chief executive, Kay Hyman, pointed out the high number of serious cases seen during the quarter.
"The hospital saw 4,855 presentations to its emergency department. There were 986 patients who presented as triage category 2 (emergency) and 1,447 patients who presented as triage category 3 (urgent) - the third highest number of patients in these categories for the hospital since BHI began reporting."
Those higher level cases require significant resources and staff time to deliver the necessary level of care.
Ms Hyman said that measures had been implemented to help improve the ED, including new models of care, additional staff training and recruiting more clinical staff.
