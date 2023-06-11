Katoomba resident David Parsons has been awarded a medal in the King's Birthday Honours.
The Emergency Services Medal recognises "those who have rendered distinguished service as a member of an Australian emergency service", with Mr Parsons receiving it after decades spent in the Blue Mountains SES.
He's been in the game so long that one of his first training courses, in 1978, was in use of radiate monitors in the event of nuclear fallout.
"I used to be able to get maps and plot fallout, know who was going to die and who was going to live," he said.
Years later, in 1982, he needed to put those skills to the test in the Blue Mountains.
"I remember being given a radiate monitor and being on call to go and check the radiation from satellite debris in the Blue Mountains," he said.
Since then Mr Parsons has worked on Y2K, terrorism preparedness in the wake of 9/11, floods, storms, bushfires, Christchurch earthquake relief, and searches for children and old people, among many more jobs.
"People say 'fix this problem', and I go 'I can do that'. And [then] I go 'bugger, what'd I say yes to? ... And you work it out, that's what SES has taught me to do," he said.
One year after joining Kogarah SES at 18 years old, Mr Parsons moved to the Blue Mountains unit, where he remains to this day and currently serves as Group Officer and Chief Planning Officer.
"You don't stay in the SES like I have without having amazing people to work with, and I've been very privileged to mix amongst people from every walk of life, from people that live in caves to people that are quite wealthy," he said.
Among his accomplishments in the Blue Mountains, Mr Parsons was instrumental in creating and maintaining the Emu Plains Sector Evacuation Plan.
"I spent 45 years working out how to evacuate Emu Plains, so when there's a flood event... there's only a couple of us that really understand how that river works well, I suppose," he said.
"So when they ring at three in the morning you go 'okay, first truck responds to Alma Crescent'. That's the first [yard] with water in it. And you work back from there."
He's had plenty of odd encounters and highlights throughout his career as well, including a visit to a house in Springwood which had lost its entire roof to gale force winds.
"I knocked on the door and she says 'come in, look at this'. I looked and I could see stars. I thought 'I can see the problem'. The roof had blown down the street," he said.
"All those sorts of events, you don't sort of forget those. But [I'd] certainly do it again. And the things that you really find rewarding are when you are doing a search for a missing child and hopefully you find them... That's a wonderful day for [the parents] when you actually do find them."
Mr Parsons said he felt privileged to receive the medal, and thanked his wife and the people he's worked with for keeping him active to this day.
Today, he provides various kinds of training at institutes and universities across Australia and other parts of the world.
