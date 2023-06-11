She has been honoured by the new King.
Aunty Carol Cooper of Katoomba, an Elder of the Darug and Gundungurra Nations, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for service to the Indigenous community of the Blue Mountains in the King's Birthday Honours List.
She follows in the footsteps of her Darug mother, Aunty Joan Cooper OAM and her Gundungurra nation father Harold Gilbert 'Digger' Cooper.
Despite suffering a life marred by racism and injustice, Aunty Carol has remained, like her mother, kind and community-minded.
Born in Katoomba one of nine, she was thrown out with her family from their home in The Gully in 1957 to make way for a race track. They were "kicked out" again in a different house a few years later for the highway widening.
The former nurse was Blue Mountains City Council's NAIDOC Person of the Year in 2006 and four years later was celebrated with the council's seniors award.
The 72-year-old said she was a bit overwhelmed being recognised again.
"I found out about this three days ago," she said on June 7. "I don't do these things to be recognised. I just get out there and help."
She said life in The Gully as a child was "fantastic ... we ran around everyone's backyard. It was the best community. I just miss it all," she said looking out to Catalina Lake.
She was seven years old when all the houses were bulldozed and struggled, especially at high school, where she was held down and beaten up by girls and boys.
"I was hit here," she said pointing to her forehead, "I got a broken nose and nearly lost my chin. Three [people] have since apologised," she said
Aunty Carol's nominees spoke of her "compassion, integrity, generosity and humility," calling her an enduring bridge between Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people in the Blue Mountains.
"She has over and over proven herself to be a compassionate, generous wise leader and stateswoman," the nomination states.
"She is well respected across the political spectrum and by local agencies, stakeholders and communities."
Aunty Carol has been involved in Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation since its inception in 1997; is a founding member and current board member of the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre and regularly gives the Welcome to Country.
Unjust government policy and racism were enduring battles for her family. It was not until the year he died that her father, Digger, was recognised by the RSL for his role as a gunner in WWII.
He marched once in an Anzac Day parade but was told to be at the back the next year, she said. After his death in 1978 Aunty Carol's mother sold badges for Legacy and became the state's highest seller. Council recognised her contribution by naming a bridge in Katoomba after her.
"My mum took anybody in, whoever needed a helping hand."
Aunty Carol has been on the Blue Mountains East Timor Sister's Committee since 2004, a delegate for the International Women for Peace Conference in Dili, Timor-Leste, and a committee member of the Annual Elders Sharing the Journey Lunch. She is working on the Treeline Lurline project.
She recently told Blue Mountains Council - when speaking out for better safety for schoolchildren on Katoomba's Lurline Street - that she wasn't able to have children, but wanted to make sure others didn't lose theirs.
She volunteers for the Koori Club at Katoomba North Public School, helps at Katoomba Public School, the Upper Mountains Basketball Association, Great Community Transport, the Winter Magic Festival and is an ambassador for the ZEST Awards and was recognised as an Outstanding Community Leader there in 2012.
In 2007 she co-authored Fun and Games in Gundungurra so children could learn some easy words from her language,
Aunty Carol's nominees have said she has had a profound impact on respect for Aboriginal culture in the Mountains, "impacting positively on hundreds of Koori kids and thousands of non Indigenous children and parents ... committed to giving children what she missed out on - confidence, acceptance, strength and pride in culture and encouragement to be leaders themselves."
Aunty Carol does hope the Voice to Parliament is successful, despite standing alongside Lidia Thorpe at the Blue Mountains Music Festival this year, who so far has only advocated for a Treaty.
"I wish Lidia would listen to people who are saying good things. If she does she will be our top person. Her heart is in the right place. People won't learn about racism until it happens to them. My deepest hope, before I die, is that we'll all be one together."
