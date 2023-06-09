In 2022, the 31 active members of Blue Mountains WIRES took 4,749 calls for animal assistance. Mayor Greenhill said: "It's not just the practical challenges of caring for wildlife that WIRES volunteers brave, there is a real emotional toll. They witness traumatic scenes of animal injury and the confronting reality that many animals cannot be saved. No one who dedicates their life to animal care and rescue is untouched by this. As one rescuer told us: 'The day it stops breaking your heart, is the day you should quit'."