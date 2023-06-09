Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre's general manager Morna Colbran has been named the Blue Mountains Citizen of the Year.
It was an evening to celebrate kindness, care and community when the winners of the 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards were announced.
The joyful crowd of award recipients, their family and friends and local representatives gathered at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba on Friday, June 9 for an intimate event.
Senior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Ray Wiles OAM while the Community Achievement of the Year was given to Blue Mountains WIRES.
Morna Colbran is the general manager of the Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre, where more than 2300 individuals access services annually.
Blue Mountains mayor Greenhill said: "Morna has assisted people though addiction, financial hardship, hunger, trauma and fear. Many people meet Morna when they are at their lowest ebb, but through her support, they become empowered and engaged members of the community.
"Last year, as a direct result of programs led by Morna and her team at Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre, over 143 tonnes of fresh, nutritious food went onto the plates of needy people instead of into landfill. Morna is the reason many people in the Blue Mountains are eating a hearty meal in a warm house tonight."
Senior Citizen of the Year, Ray Wiles OAM, has long associations with many different organisations including Rotary, Leura Garden Festival and Probus. He was nominated by the Leura Village Association who wished Mr Wiles' work would be acknowledged before his imminent retirement.
Mayor Greenhill said: "We will probably never know the actual dollar amount Ray has raised for charity, or be able to tally the hours he has given in service of others. What we can be certain of, is that the Blue Mountains community will continue to benefit from Ray's passion, generosity and dedication - and we are grateful for that."
The Community Achievement Award went to Blue Mountains WIRES whose native animal care and rescue work received international attention during the bushfires of 2019-2020. Following the fires and floods, the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in reports of animals in need of assistance.
In 2022, the 31 active members of Blue Mountains WIRES took 4,749 calls for animal assistance. Mayor Greenhill said: "It's not just the practical challenges of caring for wildlife that WIRES volunteers brave, there is a real emotional toll. They witness traumatic scenes of animal injury and the confronting reality that many animals cannot be saved. No one who dedicates their life to animal care and rescue is untouched by this. As one rescuer told us: 'The day it stops breaking your heart, is the day you should quit'."
Proud Gundungurra woman, Kelsie King, welcomed awardees and guests to the ceremony which was also attended by federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, state Member for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle, deputy mayor Romola Hollywood, councillor Brent Hoare and councillor Roza Sage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.