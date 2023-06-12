Mt Riverview home destroyed by blaze

Five people have narrowly escaped a major house fire at Mount Riverview.
Seven Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) units, including an aerial platform, rushed to Outlook Avenue around 10pm on June 11 and found the top floor of the two-level home well ablaze.
The uninjured residents managed to escape before the top floor collapsed.
One of the occupants, suffering shock, was taken to hospital.
Firefighters declared the fire extinguished at 2am. They believe the blaze was started by a heater left too close to flammable material.
FRNSW urges the public to ensure no furnishings or materials are less than a metre from a heater.
Firefighters also encourage residents to have a home fire escape plan ready to use in the event of a blaze.
