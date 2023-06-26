Reduce winter fire danger with specialist help to clear hoarding in homes

Before and after photos of hoarding at a home Paul's Rubbish Removal was called in to help clear. Picture supplied.

This content is in collaboration with Paul's Rubbish Removal.



With the chilly temperatures of winter well and truly here, there are also the warnings of the potential increased danger of house fires.

Fire authorities have urged home owners to again take precautions to ensure they and their families stay safe as well as warm this winter.



An extra warning this season has been on the topic of hoarding and the increased danger that comes if a fire breaks out in a home where too much rubbish has been allowed to accumulate.



Hoarding has been found to increase the risk of fatality, injury, ability to evacuate and risk of a fire extending throughout the home.

The incidents of hoarding are an increasingly more common, according to Paul Bayeh, who started his business Paul's Rubbish Removal ten years ago and has continued to see growing demand for his specialist services, which includes hoarding cleanup.

Mr Bayeh said there had been a rise in the number of hoarding situations his team had been called on to assist with, particularly since the COVID pandemic.

"Over the years we've helped hundreds of hoarders get their homes cleaned up, but with the lockdowns and more people being at home, we've really noticed an increase in these sorts of jobs," he said.

"It's a trend that's certainly become more evident to us, especially when it comes to young adults aged 20 to 35."

When the hoarding of an excessive amount of items gets out of control, and takes over more and more space in and around a home, it can become a serious health and safety issue for the people affected.

A hoarding disorder could involve people compulsively acquiring and keeping items they don't need, finding it difficult to throw things away regardless of their value, and feeling upset by the thought of disposing of them. A recognised mental health condition, hoarding disorder affects an estimated 2.5 per cent of people.

Hoarding over many years can become a serious health and safety issue for homeowners. Picture supplied

Mr Bayeh said his team is usually contacted by a family member or friend out of concern for the person responsible for the hoarding.

"Most hoarders don't know they are hoarders," he said. "It takes the intervention of friends or family, usually in a state of extreme worry, to reach out to a company like ours for real change to take place.

"Unless the hoarder has a support network, sadly in most cases they will continue to hoard and the habit will get worse. It can include hoarding rubbish, not regularly cleaning, deterioration of personal hygiene and ultimately physical illness.



When Mr Bayeh started his business with just one truck and one staff member - himself - his goal was to provide the most professional, customer-focused and environmentally-aware service possible, that would go beyond just removing rubbish. As well as taking away the waste, each job includes a comprehensive clean of the area.

Today a leading business in the sector, the personal attention and care the Paul's Rubbish Removal team brings to each job has become even more important, particularly in the case of specialist jobs such as hoarding situations.



The team at Paul's Rubbish Removal are experts in all kinds of rubbish removal tasks. Picture supplied

Mr Bayeh said his team members were trained in how to approach a hoarding situation.

"We always take the time to speak carefully to the person who has made the call so we can fully understand what's going on," he said.

"Some hoarders are suffering from a mental illness so it's important that we're patient and can educate and convey our message effectively. It can become very emotional; most have been hoarding for years, sometimes decades, and have become unaware of how clean their homes could be."