Greg Farmilo from Leura is living with terminal cancer.
But that will not stop him from tackling the 22 kilometre Narrow Neck trek at Katoomba as a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
With his 21-year-old daughter Claudine they will tackle the trek on Tuesday June 13 as part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's 'Perfect Match' campaign, aiming to raise $500,000 for research.
Mr Farmilo says he had no idea he was "sitting on a powder keg" after a symptom for prostate cancer went largely ignored for 12 months. That symptom was having trouble going to the toilet.
By the time he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, it had spread to his liver, spine and neck.
New data shows the number of men being diagnosed with prostate cancer is significantly outpacing population growth, with increasing numbers of Australian men in the firing line as our population ages.
Every 22 minutes an Australian man is diagnosed with prostate cancer. That's why each participant is doing a 22 km walk.
Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show a 571 per cent increase in prostate cancer case numbers since 1982, when records began - compared to just a 73 per cent increase in Australia's male population over that same time period.
Mr Farmilo says he broke down and the diagnosis initially took a huge mental toll.
"My wife Glynis had to hold me up a number of times. She is so stoic.
"She broke the news to the three girls because I was just in utter shock. I tried to act all manly but I was just so shocked. Those first few days and months are an absolute blur."
After nine months of chemotherapy, the 61-year-old is in a much better mental space, crediting his newly discovered love of bushwalking in the World Heritage listed Blue Mountains.
"Cancer has made me reevaluate my life, I'm a lot more active and I'm spoilt with a good bushwalk never more than five minutes away," he said.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's Prostate Cancer Future Fund goes to new clinical trials and medical research into things like nuclear medicine, immunotherapy, epigenetics, cancer biomarkers, and genomics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.