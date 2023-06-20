Touring is a family affair for the Robertson Brothers and at three-and a-half years of age, Jesse Robertson is definitely the youngest roadie around.
The son of Springwood singer Geoff Robertson, he likes life on the road with his Dad and Mum as they travel the country with the brand new Robertson Brothers duo's 1960s variety show which is on its way to Springwood's Hub.
"He sometimes comes out in the break and likes to say hello to the audience and he loves helping out at the end of the show," his dad said.
Life is definitely more crowded as the award winning group is also being trailed by a TV crew for a Channel Seven lifestyle show about travelling in motorhomes.
It's a family business for Geoff and his brother Ben. As well as their partners and Jesse, Ben and Geoff also bring another singing brother Stuart along, and also their fur pets in the tour motorhomes.
With sold-out performances all over the country, the brothers have created a heart-warming and uplifting variety show paying homage to some of their favourite performers and songs from the sixties.
It comes to the Blue Mountains Theatre on August 12 for two performances - 2pm and 8pm.
Their performances in Springwood are one of more than 100 on their tour this year.
The multi award-winning vocal harmony group has toured the world with The Eagles, America, John Denver, ELO and many more. They also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. They have half a million record sales, 22 MO and ACE Awards as well as two ARIA and Golden Guitar nominations.
If you were a fan of The Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Frankie Valli, The Everly Brothers, Neil Sedaka and The Seekers this show is for you.
The interactive live variety show has been a hit with audiences. It also has guest stars - Australia's internationally acclaimed number one Roy Orbison tribute artist Dean Bourne and Simon Brook McLachlan (from the original Australian cast of Jersey Boys) who plays tribute to to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, as well as Neil Sedaka and Cliff Richard.
This 150 minute ground-breaking and interactive theatrical TV experience is filled with the fun, music and long-forgotten memories of the fabulous sixties.
Fans of the group will be able to see life behind the scenes and on the road later this year. Currently the group is being followed by a crew from Channel Seven for a lifestyle show called My Road To Adventure.
"We have a sponsorship with Jayco Sydney and it's a show about celebrities who travel the country in motorhomes. It should air in December," Ben Robertson told the Gazette.
The Robertson Brothers grew up in a home that appreciated the variety show. Travel back in time to embrace and celebrate all the hits of these music legends - think Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Bye Bye Love, Pretty Woman, Sherry and Day Dream Believer.
Contact the Hub to book or go direct to www.robertsonbrothers.com.au
