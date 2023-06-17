Blue Mountains Gazette
Junction 142 in Katoomba struggles to keep going

By B C Lewis
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:10pm, first published June 18 2023 - 6:00am
Community soup kitchen, Katoomba's Junction 142, is open to help the homeless and those who are struggling, but in a sign of the times, it's having trouble keeping the doors open regularly.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

