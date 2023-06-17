Community soup kitchen, Katoomba's Junction 142, is open to help the homeless and those who are struggling, but in a sign of the times, it's having trouble keeping the doors open regularly.
The organisation provides free hot meals, hampers of rescued items, showers, laundry services, lockers, clothes, toiletries and bedding to homeless and disadvantaged people in the Blue Mountains.
It runs via donations, fundraising by its Sweet Charity 'op shop', venue hire, food donations and the generosity of volunteers.
But in January it was forced to end a central service of its operations - its Open Table Sunday lunch - due to a lack of regular volunteers and food supplies. It currently offers two mid-week meal sessions, as well as the laundry and locker service. On the first Tuesday of the month, professionals from the government and other agencies (who look after mental health and housing needs) also attend to offer their help.
Chair of the charity, Dr John Cox, said there is increasing pressure to meet basic costs, "as donations from kind locals are becoming very strained".
In January, struggling for a new food co-ordinator, the not-for-profit organisation shut the Sunday food service. Another regular long-term co-ordinator is about to leave the area.
"Our food service has had to reduce to two days a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays - this year due to limited resources. We would like to extend services, rather than close them down," Dr Cox said.
Junction 142 is an activity of Leura Uniting Church and the community and runs out of the old church complex on 142 Katoomba Street. It does not receive operational funding or regular government funding. A soup kitchen has been operating on the site at least since 1988.
"We support the many locals who are more disadvantaged, or homeless, who are reaching out for support: extra food, clothing and a place to meet and share a cooked meal," said Junction 142's service manager, Stephen Bradley, who is the only paid worker (part-time) in the organisation.
In the 12 months up to June 30, there were 744 uses of the shower, 1834 loads of washing done and 1611 items of clothing, toiletries and bedding given out. The shower and laundry service - the showers being the only free service of its kind in the Mountains are open Wednesdays to Fridays 10-4pm. It is run by Mr Bradley with help from volunteers. Emergency Blue Mountains City Council grants kept it open through COVID.
Our food service has had to reduce to two days a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays - this year due to limited resources. We would like to extend services, rather than close them down- Junction 142, Chair, Dr John Cox
"Junction 142 needs to stay operational so we can help the people who are doing it tough. To keep our services going we rely entirely on the donations of generous, concerned people who want to help or pay it forward."
Mid-week meal co-ordinator Margaret Neville started volunteering in 2018 after retiring from work in hospitality. Mrs Neville worked through COVID providing takeaway meals and hampers. She co-ordinates the two remaining food services ( a breakfast and lunch) often making a dessert at home.
She has volunteers of all ages who collect, sort, cook and serve donated food. There are eight regular soup makers and volunteers often provide their own food and money to supplement shop donations.
Read more:
"I've got volunteers who are 80 and they're determined to keep going 'till they can't," she said. "They are a shining example of what one can contribute, regardless of age. We have had people who were very consistent and helpful and then they got sick. It is just hard replacing those people."
"It's a really good fellowship ... you just need compassion for others in need. We have a lovely time together."
The organisation's food services volunteers collect up to 2,500kg of surplus food and consumables from a range of outlets in the Upper Mountains each month. This is used in 'Open Table' meals and given away to people throughout the community. More than 100 Christmas hampers are distributed each year.
Local business partnerships are vital to Junction 142. Currently support is being received from Woolworths, Mountain High Pies, Bakers Delight, Bendigo Bank, Blue Mountains City Council, Rotary, The Food Co op and the RSL. To volunteer or give a tax deductible donation visit www.junction142.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.