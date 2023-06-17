Some of the best workers in the Upper Blue Mountains were recognised in a combined Rotary clubs event on Tuesday June 6 at the Katoomba RSL.
Run each year to celebrate outstanding local employees, the awards are presented to winners nominated by their managers, business owners and the community for their contributions to their workplace and local area.
The award winners, their families and friends joined local Rotarians and present and past Rotary district governors for the dinner and presentation.
Michael Skeggs, president of the Rotary Club of Katoomba said he was "delighted to see such outstanding workers getting the recognition they deserve, in front of one hundred leaders in our community".
The 2023 awards were presented to:
Katoomba Rotary's vocational director, Liang Feng, said the awardees were "deserving of their honors, for their hard work and dedication".
Mr Feng's team included: Brian Turner, Central Blue Mountains; Jennifer Hartnett, Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise, Faye Woodward, Katoomba and Sherlie McMillan, Blackheath plus the support of the Katoomba RSL Club.
Businesses wishing to celebrate their staff's success for 2024 can contact their local Rotary club to register their interest.
