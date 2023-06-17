Blue Mountains Gazette
Upper Blue Mountains workers recognised in combined Rotary clubs Pride of Workmanship 2023 event

June 17 2023 - 2:14pm
Some of the best workers in the Upper Blue Mountains were recognised in a combined Rotary clubs event on Tuesday June 6 at the Katoomba RSL.

