Two Blue Mountains community groups are the lucky recipients of community grants from Australia Post.
The grants were announced on May 31 and will fund the purchase of supplies for breakfasts at Lawson Public School by the Central Blue Mountains Rotary Club, ensuring about 50 students who do not get breakfast at home can have a nutritious meal each week.
It will also fund the creation of a new food gardening program for disadvantaged youth by Farm It Forward. This program will provide young people with positive and practical solutions to address environmental problems through hands-on farming and food gardening activities and experiences.
Australia Post has given to 438 grassroots community groups nationally and 73 in NSW this year. The grants of up to $1000 are delivered through the annual People of Post Grants.
More than $400,000 in total has been awarded around Australia. Team members from five Australia Post locations - Caringbah, Dee Why, Wellington, Wollongong and Katoomba - successfully secured grants for two of their local grass roots groups.
Australia Post spokeswoman Nicky Tracey, said the annual program would help hundreds of grassroots and not-for-profit groups thrive, and it was rewarding to deliver the news to recipients during National Volunteer Week.
"Across more than 4,000 post offices and one of the largest national workforces, every day our team members see the importance of local community connection, particularly in regional and rural Australia," Ms Tracey said.
"These grants give our team members the opportunity to recognise and support the meaningful work being done by local community groups they are passionate about, at a time where many need a helping hand.
"We're delighted to see a 20 per cent increase in nominations this year from our team members, who themselves are often volunteers or play a role to support local community organisations.
Since 2018 more than 1,750 grants totalling more than $1 million have been awarded as part of the People of Post Grants program.
More details about the People of Post Grants are at: auspost.com.au/popgrants
