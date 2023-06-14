Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Lawson Public and Farm It Forward win Australia Post community grants

BL
By B C Lewis
June 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Blue Mountains community groups are the lucky recipients of community grants from Australia Post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.