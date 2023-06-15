Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains 2023 City of the Arts Trust Grants Program recipients

June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than $45,000 in grants has been given out to support the projects of five local artists and organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.