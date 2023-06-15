More than $45,000 in grants has been given out to support the projects of five local artists and organisations.
The grants are from the 2023 Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust Grants Program and were awarded to:
The grant program offered individual artists/creative professionals and not-for-profit organisations grants of up to $10,000 for their project.
The aim is to support and strengthen the arts and cultural fabric of the Blue Mountains by encouraging arts quality and innovation; strengthening the local arts sector; and engaging local communities and visitors in arts and cultural activities as both participants and audiences.
Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "The diversity and calibre of applications received through the grants program this year is a testament to the incredible range of people and organisations producing creative work in the Blue Mountains".
"This year's recipients represent a broad range of art forms from contemporary art, new media, music, theatre, and artist-led projects that promote planetary health."
Amelie Vanderstock, a musician, pollinator ecologist and science communicator, is one of the recipients of a $10,000 grant for her project 'Let's Bee Scientists'. Amelie's project aims to engage children and families with local ecology through song, story and nature-based learning.
Ms Vanderstock said: "I am simply over the moon that the Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust sees the possibilities for my art, in what I hope can inspire young people and families to learn about and connect with our unique bee-utiful ecology."
The production of a music album, picture book and launch event will support young community members to grow curiosity and connection with our role in the ecosystem.
For Sean Hall, a local actor, writer and director, the funds will support the development of a new play inspired by the Choose Your Own Adventure graphic novel series.
Living invites audience members to decide the fate of Clara, a young woman on the cusp of adulthood. In this innovative theatrical experiment, audiences must vote for the scenes that will determine the direction of Clara's life.
On hearing news of his project's success, Mr Hall said: "To have the support of council is an important vote of confidence for us and shows there is genuine interest in the story we are hoping to tell. We cannot wait to get this thrilling project on stage and share it with the community in the coming months."
The projects were assessed by the City of the Arts Trust Advisory Committee, chaired by Councillor Mick Fell and comprising eight community members possessing a wide range of art form and grant administration expertise.
Proposals were assessed on their merit against the assessment criteria of quality and/or innovation, capacity and audience engagement. The committee also endorsed $10,000 seed funding to go towards the region's first performing arts residency aimed at First Nations artists.
It will be managed by the Cultural Development Team in partnership with the Blue Mountains Theatre, and council's First Nations Team and Aboriginal Advisory Committee. The opportunity will provide rehearsal space, and artist stipend, technical and production support and professional development opportunities, to a local First Nations artist to hone their performance practice.
