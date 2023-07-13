A Faulconbridge grandmother of 21 is about to head off on an iconic charity car bash drive across the country.
Georgina Brazier with her farming sister, Lucy Staughton from Gunnedah in northwest NSW, will hit the road and drive 5,500 dusty kilometres from Bathurst in the Central West to Geraldton in Western Australia, as part of an upcoming Variety Children's Charity bash for sick and disadvantaged children.
It's the first bash the rookies have been on. As well as buying a "bash-ready" car, they will pay for their own accommodation and petrol.
"It's worth it so as to raise the money for such a worthy cause - helping kids who need help," Mrs Brazier said.
They have some previous outback driving experience - driving the Strezlecki Track to Maree (near Lake Eyre) together in South Australia and then the Birdsville Track up into western Queensland.
The sisters will be part of an 80-car convoy event, driving their 1974 SEL Mercedes Benz from August 6 to 16. They have raised $2300 ahead of this year's event and need to raise $8,500 (the minimum entry donation). Their car is Car 24- Frozen. They hope their communities get behind them.
"We have to reach our fundraising target of $8500 by 21 July, that's very soon. Please give generously if you can at https://fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/fundraisers/Car24Frozen," Mrs Brazier said.
Mrs Staughton said this particular Variety trek "is for us, the dream journey across Australia! Bathurst to Broken Hill, to Uluru then to Geraldton in Western Australia. It will be ten days of extraordinary scenery, dirt roads, dust, maybe rain, maybe mud and possibly mechanical breakdowns!"
The pair bought their car from a lady who had done previous bash drives. It came with the Frozen theme and they saw no reason to change it.
Organisers hope the event will raise about $1 million.
Rob Vincent, Variety motoring events manager, said its a "big ask [for those participating] as this is one of our longest distance events, commencing in Bathurst, NSW and finishes in Geraldton, WA".
"Bashers get to see the direct impact of their fundraising efforts along the way, with a range of educational, health and mobility equipment and school grants provided to local schools and organisations enroute. All vehicles are themed and fundraisers dress in costume. The kids gets such a buzz out of meeting all of the wacky characters."
Participants are given a map at the beginning of each day.
"An experienced participant told me not to worry as "no one gets left behind! There are support vehicles with mechanical help and also medical help," Mrs Brazier said.
Mrs Brazier has always helped out in the community.
"Over the years I have helped with Little Athletics, local soccer, hockey, Penrith Eisteddfod, Blue Mountains Concert Society and more. 'Giving back' is a core ethos for me."
Philanthropy runs in the family and started with their dad.
"He was always volunteering to help people and organisations. I have endeavoured to follow that path and, more importantly, I have encouraged my children to be generous as well."
One of Mrs Brazier's eight children, Andrew, is also well known for his adventures which have appeared in the Gazette.
In 2018 he sailed solo across the Pacific Ocean to raise money for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
