Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Georgina Brazier and Lucy Staughton on Variety car bash

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Faulconbridge grandmother of 21 is about to head off on an iconic charity car bash drive across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.