Medlow Bath's trees are no more.
The row of western red cedars has been chopped down over the last couple of days in preparation for the widening of the highway through the little village.
The evergreen conifers (Thuja plicata) were planted after the big windstorm of 2011 brought down a row of massive radiata pines.
Residents were briefly optimistic last month that they might be saved when the new Labor minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, requested a pause so she could be briefed on the project.
Alas, it was only a temporary reprieve and the chainsaws were out in earnest earlier this week.
All that remains now are a row of stumps.
