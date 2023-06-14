Cattle care is part of curriculum for western Sydney students

Students from 11 schools in western Sydney traded their uniforms for jeans and working boots when they spent a day at St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood as part of the Greater Sydney Schools Cattle Competition (GSSCC).
The competition provides students with real-world experience in caring for a steer and preparing it for competition. Each school is given a steer and students spend months caring for and training their animals in their own agriculture facilities.
Through hands-on experiences, the students learn about animal care and ethics, growth and development, animal husbandry, and workplace health and safety. They are responsible for the animal's overall health and wellbeing, as well as devising a feeding program that will ensure the steer meets market specifications in 100 days. Using 'gentling' techniques, the students will tame and settle their steers to enable them to be presented and paraded.
The training day at St Columba's, held on June 2, was an opportunity for the students to participate in sessions in grooming, washing, judging, parading, nutrition and technology.
The steers will be presented by the students for judging at Hawkesbury Showground on August 12.
Schools participating in the 2023 competition are: Arndell Anglican College; Bede Polding College; Caroline Chisholm College; Chevalier College; Colo High School; Elderslie High School; Macarthur Anglican School; Northholm Grammar School; Oakhill College; Richmond High School; and St Columba's Catholic College.
