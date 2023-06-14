Blue Mountains Gazette
Cattle care is part of curriculum for western Sydney students

June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Students from 11 schools in western Sydney traded their uniforms for jeans and working boots when they spent a day at St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood as part of the Greater Sydney Schools Cattle Competition (GSSCC).

