Dream Alley Dream continues at Wentworth Falls School of Arts

Dream Alley Dream continues its collaboration with Blue Mountains City of the Arts to present Dream Alley Dream #8: SPILL, Witness K and Angela Garrick.
DAD #8 will be held within the theatre of the historic Wentworth Falls School of Arts from 7- 9.30pm on Saturday, July 15.
SPILL is Tony Buck (drums, percussion) and Meredith Maloney (piano, clavinet). SPILL released their fifth album, mycelium, in 2022 via Corcoran Records.
Witness K is Maeve Parker (flute, poetry, xylophone, keys), Lyn Heazlewood (guitar, fan, vocals, accordion) Sabina Rysnik (guitar, vocals, keys) and Andrew McLellan (bass, vocals, electronics, piano). Witness K released their first album, Witness K, in March this year via ever/never records.
Angela Garrick is soon to release her fifth album, Outpost at the End of the World, and will be performing it for the first time at Dream Alley Dream #8.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and concession card holders (plus booking fees) and children are free. Purchase a ticket via Eventbrite here: https://spill-witness-k-and-angela-garrick.eventbrite.com and see Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dream_alley_dream/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamalleydream/ for more.
