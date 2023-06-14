Blue Mountains Gazette
Dream Alley Dream continues at Wentworth Falls School of Arts

Updated June 14 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:10pm
Left, Angela Garrick, photographed by Jake Ollet; Middle, SPILL, photographed by Tony Elieh; Right, Witness K, photograph by Witness K.
Dream Alley Dream continues its collaboration with Blue Mountains City of the Arts to present Dream Alley Dream #8: SPILL, Witness K and Angela Garrick.

