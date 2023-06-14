'We're on the journey which is really exciting': Planning starts for new Blue Mountains hospital

It will be years before it accepts its first patients but planning for a new Blue Mountains hospital has begun.
The Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District held information sessions on the planning process at Lawson and Katoomba on June 14 and 15 - and residents were quick to offer their ideas on what services a new hospital should offer.
Residents at the Lawson meeting raised issues from the poor state of the car park at Katoomba hospital to improving staffing levels and mental health support in the emergency department.
The Lawson meeting also heard that Blue Mountains residents should be able to receive chemotherapy treatment at a local hospital.
Richard Jackson-Hope of the Springwood Hospital Auxiliary told the meeting he would like to see this offered in Springwood before a new hospital is built.
"We'd like to see a chemo unit put in at Springwood Hospital... I think it's disgusting that people have to travel to Nepean Hospital [for chemotherapy treatment]," he said.
Other suggested changes included better services for stroke patients and improving patient transfers to Nepean Hospital.
Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, an intensive care unit, orthopedic services for an increasingly ageing population and mental health care for children were among the list of key changes suggested by participants at the Katoomba information session.
Katoomba Chamber of Commerce president Mark Jarvis told the meeting that a local woman who had needed cancer treatment was only able to get to Nepean for six weeks of treatment after a group of friends organised a roster to drive her there.
Insufficient parking was also raised as an important issue, with the majority of staff and visitors having to park either along Woodlands Road or in a vacant, potholed block above the showground.
But the lack of space to expand as well as the aged infrastructure meant the hospital was no longer fit for purpose, Mr Jarvis said.
The Katoomba group praised the dedication of staff, who had to work in dilapidated conditions in the 100-year-old hospital, singling out the hydrotherapy pool, rehabilitation unit and emergency department as offering outstanding services.
A new hospital should also embrace technology including tele medicine and virtual care, particularly when the route to the hospital is blocked because of weather or holiday traffic.
Vanessa Clements, planning and redevelopment director for the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, outlined the lengthy process before a new hospital is built at both sessions.
"It's a very long and complicated process, which will take a number of years, but at least we're on the journey which is really exciting," she said.
"Having a new hospital in the Mountains has been a priority for the district since 2010, I believe, so the commitment that the [new] government has given us to start planning for that is marvellous."
A new clinical services plan for the Blue Mountains will be developed before the design and delivery of a new hospital is considered.
Ms Clements said it was too early to talk about where a new Blue Mountains hospital will be built but she said there will be public consultation before a site is chosen.
The health service has already held meetings with hospital staff about the planning process and has a meeting scheduled with Blue Mountains City Council in late June.
A third information session will be held at Springwood Country Club on Tuesday, June 20.
The Labor Party promised $25 million for Blue Mountains Hospital before the March 25 state election, which included funding for planning for a new hospital as well as repair and maintenance work on the existing facility.
Ms Clements said the health service will know exactly how much of this money will be allocated to the planning process when the state budget is handed down in September.
