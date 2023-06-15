Old Leura dairy accommodation for sale

The old Leura dairy, on Kings Road on the north side of Leura, is on the market for the first time since its redevelopment in 1997.
The unique property, with a rich history dating back to the early 1920s, is being offered for sale by expressions of interest, with a price expectation above $6 million.
The property is a harmonious fusion of old world charm and modern design.
It offers a collection of six exquisitely crafted dwellings surrounded by meticulously landscaped 3184 square metres of grounds.
The dwellings on site include the original 1920s weatherboard workers cottage which has been expertly renovated to become a captivating three-bedroom retreat.
It boasts many quaint features, including fence-paling walls and handmade furniture crafted from lining boards. It has timber floors, stained glass windows and a colour scheme that blends soft pastels and bright hues. The main bedroom has an open fireplace.
After the cottage was renovated, the five-bedroom straw bale house and a one-bedroom studio were built. Subsequently, the milking shed was restored, providing accommodation for up to four.
There is also a newly built two-bedroom "moo manor" and the buttercup barn, featuring a loft that can comfortably accommodate three people.
Brenton Ebzery, the principal of Raine & Horne Leura and the listing agent for the property, said that after the completion of the redevelopment in 2008, the old dairy became a commercial accommodation facility, providing holiday accommodation and catering services for groups, celebrations and corporate retreats.
Considering the high demand for holiday accommodation opportunities in the Mountains, Mr Ebzery said he believed corporate booking agencies would lead the charge of interested buyers, as well as wedding and function centre operators and local hoteliers.
"There is a possibility that a conglomerate of friends and families may pool their resources to acquire the property for private holiday accommodation," he said.
"Community or religious groups are also likely to show interest, given their search for accommodation options in the Blue Mountains."
He described the old dairy as "the perfect investment opportunity", providing both a luxurious and tranquil escape from the city as well as a strong potential for rental income.
"With its proximity to Leura village and the famous Blue Mountains National Park, it is sure to appeal to a broad range of buyers.
"We are thrilled to offer the old Leura dairy property to the market for the first time since its development in the early 2000s as this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Blue Mountains history and a stunning lifestyle property in a highly sought-after location."
The property is on three separate lots located at 61 and 63 Kings Road and 36 Mount Street. It could be sold in separate lots but the vendor is hoping the site is sold in one line and as a going concern, Mr Ebzery said.
There is also a dedicated team responsible for the property's management and maintenance. The new owner will have the option to decide whether they wish to be actively involved in the business or not.
Expressions of interest should be issued in writing to brenton.ebzery@leura.rh.com.au or call 4784 2622.
