Boutique accommodation on the market for first time in Leura

Updated June 15 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:00am
Old Leura dairy accommodation for sale
The old Leura dairy, on Kings Road on the north side of Leura, is on the market for the first time since its redevelopment in 1997.

