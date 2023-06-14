Hamlet with a bard twist

Winter school holidays at The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery include performances of The Listies' Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark as well as art workshops.
Don't miss the maestros of children's comedy, The Listies (pictured right), as they head to The Joan for the first time these winter school holidays to bring their multi award-winning, side-splitting 'badaptation' of Shakespeare's classic play, Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark.
The Listies are Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly, a comedy double act who are serious about being silly. Cheeky, clever and utterly irreverent, this is the Bard as you never imagined possible.
In true Listies style, the hilarious duo has pulled apart Hamlet and glued it back together with hilarious costumes, supersonic storytelling, gags, silliness and plenty of interactivity.
Guaranteed to captivate the young and the young at heart, Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark is a must-see introduction to the wonderful world of theatre and Shakespeare.
Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark: on Thursday, July 13, at 6pm and Friday, July 14, at 10am and 1pm. Ages 5+ and their families. Tickets: $25, family of four $90.
Don't miss the pre- and post-show excitement in The Joan's foyer. The kids will love getting a 'smelfie' next to the inflatable castle with very suspicious turrets. There will be a display of Tudor artefacts from Shakespeare's time and a dressing-up box of Tudor style clothing.
The Gallery has a range of workshops on offer inspired by current exhibitions. All materials will be provided. Bring a water bottle and wear clothes for making a mess in.
The workshops, from 10am-noon and $35 each, include: Polymer Clay (ages 12-16) on Tuesday, July 4. Teens will create fun clay pieces inspired by the work of Jeannie Baker.
Artistic Books (ages 9-12) on Wednesday, July 5. Children will paint, draw, cut and stick to create an artist book of nature inspired artworks.
Paint and Collage (ages 5-8) on Thursday, July 6. The kids will love making their own Jeannie Baker inspired artwork with paint and collage.
Family Garlands (ages 5-8) on Tuesday, July 11. After a visit to Abdullah' M.I Syed's exhibition Rebellious Belly, kids will create a garland that tells their family story.
Woven Paintings (ages 9-12) on Wednesday, July 12. The children will turn their paintings into a paper tapestry blending painting, drawing and weaving.
