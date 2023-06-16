'A feast for the eyes, ears and soul': Winter Magic Festival returns with grand parade

Love is in the air for this year's Winter Magic Festival in Katoomba, which will see the return of the popular grand parade.
"This year's Winter Magic Festival will be a feast for the eyes, ears and soul," said festival president, Jimmy Carothers.
"The committee has been working hard to ensure that the festival includes a wide variety of genres and there is something for everyone."
With the theme of "Love Magic", the festival will kick off on Saturday, June 24 with a Welcome to Country and opening ceremony in the Garden of Love and Delight (Carrington Lawn) at 10am.
Always a highlight of the festival, the grand parade will start at 11am with 500 colourful participants promenading up Katoomba Street.
The Salute to the Youth area, located in the Civic Square, is all about celebrating the achievements of our children and young people. There will be lots to see and do here including workshops, performances, story time, lantern making, crazy scientist station, Bollywood photo booth and performance by Crash Bandihoot.
The Get Folked stage at Junction 142 plays host to vibrant world music and dance including Dusha Balkana, Bubbuzouk, Imad Eddine and much more. Entry by donation.
Over at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, festival-goers will be transported through the Aboriginal stories of animal mythology with the installation "How the Mountains Came To Be" by Thomas Brown and Illuminart. The centre is also host to the Wollemi Local Artisan Markets and a fiesta of multicultural entertainment.
Experience a weaving of love, community, ceremony, music and physical theatre at the Love Stage in the Carrington Hotel car park from 12noon-6pm. Then be entranced by the beautiful lantern parade and fireworks commencing at 6pm.
For the night owls there are plenty of after dark activities to choose from; including the party of the year featuring Thundamentals, Flow State and Midnight Tea Party (on the Love Stage 7pm - tickets $50 available on Winter Magic website), and music at the Station and Bootlegger Bars.
For further information and the complete festival program go to www.wintermagic.org.au.
