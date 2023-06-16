Blue Mountains Gazette
'A feast for the eyes, ears and soul': Winter Magic Festival returns with grand parade

Updated June 19 2023 - 11:15am, first published June 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Love is in the air for this year's Winter Magic Festival in Katoomba, which will see the return of the popular grand parade.

