Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, a modern-day story of circus, magic and musical madness, is coming to Blue Mountains Theatre.
Heralded as "manic and magical" (The Guardian, UK), "circus with a classy, classical touch" (Three Weeks in Edinburgh, UK) and "a must-see show for all the family" (Edinburgh Life with Kids), Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus is the year's must-see show for families.
The man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, wigged and ready to throw musical madness into a crescendo of dives, swoops and twirls as a pair of mischievous acrobats and a multi-skilled musician reinvent the composer's manic and magical music.
To those who know him, he is Wolfgang, the dart-playing, pun-loving ratbag. To those who are watching and listening, he is the wigged genius Mozart.
Yaron Lifschitz, creator of Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus with Benjamin Knaption and the Circa Ensemble, said the latest performance from the company would ignite both child and child-like imaginations.
"This is a production for everyone, touching on the marksmanship of Mozart's mad but magical music," Lifschitz said. "The performers draw upon the frenzied, frantic and thrilling man himself turning the stage into a classical explosion of eclectic sounds and extraordinary visuals, all while wearing powder puff wigs!"
The show also features klezmer-infused music rescored by Quincy Grant.
"It's meant to give you a sense of the power of this incredible music that's been written. But mostly, it's just a lot of fun." Lifschitz said.
Suitable for the whole family. On Friday, July 14 at 10am and 2pm, $25-$28. Kids workshop (7-10 years) on Thursday, July 13 at 2pm, $15. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
