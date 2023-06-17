Winter solstice ritual and Celtic handfasting ceremony returns the magic to Winter Magic Festival

Blue Mountains locals Tina Marie Pizel Sheil and Malachi Lonsdale have collaborated to create a community winter solstice ritual which will be performed at the Winter Magic Festival.
"In today's fast-paced world we find ourselves drifting further and further away from the things that bind us together as families and as communities," said Ms Pizel Sheil, a ritualist, anthropologist and marriage celebrant.
"Rituals have traditionally provided us with a way of sustaining ties, marking significant moments and reinforcing connection and identity. They remind us of the interconnectedness of all things and that we are part of something larger than our individual selves."
The theme for this year's festival is "love" which is very apt for Ms Pizel Sheil as she has worked in the wedding field for the past 10 years.
"But it's not just about romantic love, the festival theme encompasses love for self, love for family and community, as well as love for the planet and all the wonderful creatures that inhabit it," she said.
Performed on the Carrington Love Stage, the ritual involves two parts.
Firstly, in keeping with the origins of the Winter Magic Festival, a winter solstice ritual will be performed.
"Winter is the time when life is dormant, when seeds slumber and animals hibernate, when days are short and nights long and darkness cloaks the land. At solstice we will come together to celebrate the return of the light and to rejoice in the coming of the warmth of Spring. We bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, giving thanks for community, country and connection," said Ms Pizel Sheil.
The second part involves an ancient Celtic handfasting ritual which involves binding a couple's hands together and is one of the oldest forms of wedding ceremonies. This will not be a legal wedding but rather a ceremony of love and commitment.
"We have a gorgeous couple, Mark and Monique, who will be our 'lead' couple, but everyone is invited to take part with their beloved on the day (handfasting cords will be provided)," said Ms Pizel Sheil
Guests and audience are encouraged to bring a single flower as a blessing for the couples.
Malachi Lonsdale is a sound therapist and musician who is driven by his wonderment for the power of sound and its remarkable capacities for transformation and healing. He has created a powerful and emotive soundscape incorporating gong, crystal harp, guitar, chimes, hand drums and voice.
The Carrington Love Stage is a weaving of love, performance, ritual and community and will be running from 12noon-6pm. The community ritual will take place at 4.55pm.
The Winter Magic Festival is on Saturday, June 24 from 10am-10pm at various venues around Katoomba.
For further information and the complete festival program go to www.wintermagic.org.au.
