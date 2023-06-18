Highly acclaimed artist Michael White. who has been living with MS, has a work on display in Gallery One88 while participants at Greystanes Disability Services have entered a ceramic mobile artwork called Connection in the Sanwiye Korean Café. Ten-year-old neurodiverse artist Clayton has a small work called Landscape with Mountains in the Dominos Pizza window whilst the Tibetan Three Sisters window front is displaying artwork labelled Winter Magic Three Sisters by Jaydin Cole, who has autism.