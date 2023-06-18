A collaboration between artists and businesses in Katoomba Street, ArtStreet is a key element of the Winter Magic Festival.
Follow the hearts in the shop windows from June 17 to July 9 and witness the celebration and excellence of artworks on display.
This year ArtStreet is being hosted and managed by the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network (GBMCAN) as part of their 'Regenesis Program'.
Organiser Jo Kot said the 2023 ArtStreet is the most inclusive and diverse exhibition in its history, with about 30 per cent of artists identifying as neurodiverse or as having a disability.
Orlando, a vision impaired 17-year-old student from Katoomba High School, has created a woollen installation called Stitched Hearts which is on display in Granny's Square on Waratah Street.
Highly acclaimed artist Michael White. who has been living with MS, has a work on display in Gallery One88 while participants at Greystanes Disability Services have entered a ceramic mobile artwork called Connection in the Sanwiye Korean Café. Ten-year-old neurodiverse artist Clayton has a small work called Landscape with Mountains in the Dominos Pizza window whilst the Tibetan Three Sisters window front is displaying artwork labelled Winter Magic Three Sisters by Jaydin Cole, who has autism.
Voting for the People's Choice Award opens on Saturday, June 17 by going into any participating shop and clicking on the QR code. The People's Choice winner will be announced on July 10
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill will announce the winner of ArtStreet 2023 at 4pm on Saturday, June 24 at the Salute to Youth Stage at the Civic Centre. Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle will announce the youth award winner at 5pm.
For further information and the complete festival program go to www.wintermagic.org.au.
