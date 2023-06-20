It's the ultimate compliment for a childcare centre: "Dropping my children off here is like dropping them off with family".
That comment was just one of many shared with Dagmar and Con Lekkas as they prepared to retire from Little Munchkins Preschool and Daycare in Springwood.
The Yellow Rock residents bought the childcare centre 30 years ago when their own children were three, five and seven. Now grandparents, they decided it was time for a major life change.
"Our children have just started having children so we've become grandparents... It's gotten to the point where we want to spend more time with our own family," said Mrs Lekkas (known to the centre's children and parents as simply Dagmar).
The couple spent their last day as owners on Friday, June 16 after playing a crucial role in looking after two to five-year-olds for three decades. Many locals who went to Little Munchkins as children now send their own children to the centre in Springwood Avenue.
The centre caters for 30 children each day from 7.30am to 6pm.
While the Lekkas' have adapted to many different government rules and regulations over the years, some things haven't changed
"The sense of community hasn't changed and the rapport we've built with our families hasn't changed," said Mrs Lekkas.
"The kids themselves haven't changed either," said Mr Lekkas. "From two to five years of age is a magic period."
Both owners have worked directly with the children over the last 30 years, with Mr Lekkas pulling back to focus on a behind the scenes role 12 years ago.
"I wanted a place where, if working or busy parents couldn't teach a child to put a pair of scissors in their hands properly, or interact and communicate [with other people], that's where we fitted in. We would sit on the floor and do that with the child," said Mrs Lekkas.
Little Munchkins offers family grouping childcare where children of different ages are placed together - giving the centre a point of difference to some other providers.
The couple thanked their eight staff, some of whom have been with them for up to 16 years, plus the families who have supported the centre.
"We've had an absolute ball. It's not been a job to us, it's been our passion," said Mrs Lekkas.
While the staff will remain the same under the centre's new owners - Kids Club Childcare - the Little Munchkins name is no more, with the well-known sign taken down on June 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.