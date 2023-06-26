Dying trade kept alive: Malcolm Rushworth has made a career from his hobby

The art of upholstery and craftsmanship is a dying trade that Glossodia resident Malcolm Rushworth is trying to keep alive.
After 50 years in the industry - including time as an apprentice, numerous stints as an employee and owning his own upholstery business for 15 years - Mr Rushworth now runs his work out of his home, with the help of his wife, Sue.
Offering both domestic and commercial work on antique and traditional furniture, the couple started the business in 2019 and though COVID-19 brought a fear of limited work, the reality was the opposite.
The business grew rapidly throughout the pandemic, with many people and businesses in Greater Western Sydney - including a lot of clients from the Blue Mountains - wanting to contract the 67-year-old's expertise.
Mainly advertising online (Facebook, White Pages) and through word of mouth, the couple continue to see a steady flow of work, that is currently back dated nearly two-months.
"I thought the work was going to go downhill during COVID, but it didn't. It went the opposite way," said Mr Rushworth.
"It just expanded from there. People were staying home using their money to refurbish, because that's where they were and it built from that."
With Sue running the administration side of the business (online, Facebook, advertising, finances), it frees up Mr Rushworth to spend his time on the upholstery work.
Mr Rushworth has seen many different pieces of furniture requiring work, some from the early 1900s and even older, others more modern and worn items like outdoor furniture and cushions.
He said his work is mostly recovering antique, old furniture, new furniture and office furniture for refurbishment.
"[The work involved is] quoting the job (free quotes) and visiting the customer's home and that sort of thing," he said. "Then trying to show them the right fabric to go on the right piece of furniture, as well.
"Then, basically getting the job here, stripping it out, recovering or refurbishing the polish work if needed, and any repairs that need to be done, they have to be done during the course of it."
Mr Rushworth often enlists the help of a French polisher who comes in to help finish off pieces of furniture that require more specialised wood work than he can do himself.
When refurbishing pieces of furniture, Mr Rushworth tries to keep them authentic. He uses traditional materials where he can or substitutes in materials that won't alter the furniture's style and look.
He does the same when replacing the exteriors, providing a different, but still traditional pattern.
Though he attempts to mainly do smaller jobs, he is currently working on a set of 150-year-old dining room chairs that require more than 3000 individual studs.
"You can imagine, this is a small job in size, but it's a big, big job," he said.
What would have always been a hobby for him has instead been a long career, one that he may not stop.
"I'm 67 now and I'm hoping to retire by 70, but I won't stop doing it. I'll continue to do some small jobs," he said.
Mr Rushworth said he likes being able to restore old furniture and furniture that may hold sentimental value for people.
To contact Malcolm Rushworth call 0414 011 314, email mal.upholsterycraftsman@gmail.com or visit the Malcolm Rushworth Upholstery Craftsman Facebook page.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.