Synergy Percussion strikes again: Australia's oldest percussion ensemble returns with "Common Time"

June 30 2023 - 4:20pm
Synergy Percussion, Australia's oldest contemporary music ensemble, is returning to the Blue Mountains Theatre on July 20 with a brand new program of original works for percussion, Common Time.

