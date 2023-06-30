Synergy Percussion, Australia's oldest contemporary music ensemble, is returning to the Blue Mountains Theatre on July 20 with a brand new program of original works for percussion, Common Time.
A cultural melting pot of percussive traditions, Common Time blends Afro-Latin, jazz, Japanese taiko, and orchestral percussion, along with a definitively contemporary musical aesthetic. Despite stylistic differences between the different traditions, this blending works because of the unique place drums have in all cultures globally.
"Percussion is a universal form of human musical expression," said artistic director Ian Cleworth. "There are many, many cultures from all over our planet that have beautiful, deep percussion traditions. And as drummers and percussionists, we speak the language called 'rhythm'. This means we are able to collaborate with each other, no matter where in the world we're from."
Common Time started in 2020 as a project to keep local composers working despite the pandemic. Composers were invited to write new works for percussion, using a mixture of whatever percussive traditions interested them and their own personal music traditions. Three years later, Common Time is touring NSW.
"Like every arts organisation, we had to pivot very quickly when the pandemic hit," said Cleworth. "We asked ourselves what could our company do to keep artists working while locked down, and our strength has always been the enormous variety of musicians we collaborate with. A project like Common Time was a natural direction for us."
Synergy Percussion has always worked with the very best musicians around, and Common Time is no different. The program is performed by musicians as varied as the music itself, bringing together members of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Taikoz, and Caribé, as well as a number of special guest artists.
One of the artists, Ryuji Hamada, was born in Japan and now calls Australia home. Hamada, a highly-trained taiko drummer, composed one of the works in the program, Forest Path, as well as performing throughout the concert in the other pieces.
"I wrote Forest Path knowing that I would be working with a lot of different musicians from different backgrounds," said Hamada. "I took inspiration from a picture that I love, which shows a forest with ruined old buildings in it, and invited the other musicians to send me some improvised ideas the picture inspired in them. I combined the ideas together and created Forest Path."
Common Time is the latest commissioning project from Synergy Percussion, which holds the record for the most pieces commissioned by any ensemble in Australia. Unsurprising, since the ensemble turns 50 next year.
Common Time at Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Thursday, July 20, at 7.30pm. Tickets at bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.