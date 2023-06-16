Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains groups clean up at the 2023 greater Sydney Landcare awards

June 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trish Doyle with 2023 Greater Sydney Landcare award recipients. Recipients include representatives from CEN Wild Plant Community Nursery, Galong Creek Bushcare, Little Wheeny Creek Landcare, Bev Debrincat, Farm it Forward, Clean4shore, Friends of Bungan, Lilian Wycisk, Jude Bennett, Lorien Novalis Landcare and Land For Wildlife. Picture supplied
Trish Doyle with 2023 Greater Sydney Landcare award recipients. Recipients include representatives from CEN Wild Plant Community Nursery, Galong Creek Bushcare, Little Wheeny Creek Landcare, Bev Debrincat, Farm it Forward, Clean4shore, Friends of Bungan, Lilian Wycisk, Jude Bennett, Lorien Novalis Landcare and Land For Wildlife. Picture supplied

More than 150 Landcare and Bushcare volunteers and supporters made their way to Katoomba frecently or the 2023 Greater Sydney Landcare and Bushcare forum and awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.