From cleaning the ballet studio to attending the ball for Hazelbrook teen

From cleaning her ballet studio as a child to competing in Miss Teen Australia, it's a Cinderella story brought to life for Hazelbrook resident Anika Visser.
Miss Teen Australia is a national competition which acts as a stepping stone to other competitions like Miss Universe, and aims to identify teenagers that can act as role models for others in their age group.
Ms Visser is one of several competitors from NSW selected for the finals in Launceston this year. The 19-year-old has been attending Glenbrook Ballet Theatre for 10 years, but was interested in the dance for as long as she can remember.
"I think I was around maybe two years old, and my mum was watching a documentary on philosophy of all things. And they had a segment on a ballet dancer... and when I was younger I was obsessed with it, I wanted to watch it over and over and over again," Ms Visser said.
"So of course my mum decided 'okay, she has to be put into ballet'. So from the age of two I started ballet classes, and I've loved it ever since."
To keep up with the cost of her passion, Ms Visser started a casual job cleaning the ballet studio she was attending in Glenbrook, an opportunity offered by Glenbrook Ballet Studio owner Jessie Garbellini. She described the studio as "a second home".
To now be competing in Miss Teen Australia, the comparison to the Cinderella fairy tale was not lost on Ms Visser.
"I don't know if Cinderella enjoyed cleaning, but I enjoy [it], so I'm very happy to clean the studio," she said with a laugh.
"And it was so nice of Miss Jessie to give me the opportunity to do that, and to do it for so long... I've had the job for seven years now, and I still enjoy doing it."
She battled with anxiety and OCD for many years. It was support from her parents, through a safe environment of being homeschooled, and a drive to work on herself that got Ms Visser to the confidence she has now.
"Something that really helped me is just the idea that people don't need to be perfect to be beautiful. And I know it sounds so simple, but it helped me so much to overcome what I had going on," she said.
Ms Visser said she was "over the moon" to learn she was chosen for Miss Teen Australia. She hopes to use her story and message to reach those struggling with similar mental health challenges, particularly in a post-COVID, social media world.
"Things won't always stay like that. I mean, I didn't see any way out when I was going through it, but here I am, my full circle moment, ending my teenage years doing a competition that would send 14-year-old Anika into multiple panic attacks," she said.
"So you know, you can overcome these things and end up doing things you never would have thought you could."
For the competition Ms Visser will fly to Tasmania, where she will be judged on a range of categories including runway modelling, makeup, confidence, public speaking, and character.
She will also be competing in various physical challenges, such as abseiling, rock climbing, trailbike riding, and boot camp, all of which she will tackle wearing a pink puffer jacket in the middle of Tasmania's winter.
"I think I'll look like a giant pink marshmallow," she laughed.
"But that's okay... it's all part of the fun."
She thanked her teachers and mentors, including Ilona Blake, Jessie Garbellini, and 2006 Miss Teen Australia winner Ashleigh Andison.
Mrs Andison provided a mock competition for Ms Visser and some other girls, saying "we worked on all things to do with modelling and speaking and grooming, and we ran a show."
"I think Anika's going to do great. I don't think I've ever met a harder working, more passionate entrant. It's lovely, she's trying so hard," said Mrs Andison.
Ms Visser also thanked her parents, and said she loves them and owes it to them too.
The Miss Teen Australia competition will be held from July 13 to 19 in Launceston, Tasmania. For more information visit: https://www.missteenaustralia.com.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
