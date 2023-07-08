Blue Mountains Gazette
From cleaning the ballet studio to attending the ball for Hazelbrook teen

By Tom Walker
July 8 2023 - 12:30pm
From cleaning her ballet studio as a child to competing in Miss Teen Australia, it's a Cinderella story brought to life for Hazelbrook resident Anika Visser.

