It's been more than a decade since Springwood's Sarah Frazer was killed by a passing truck while her car was broken down in the emergency lane on the Hume Highway.
Her father, Peter Frazer, continues to fight for road safety to this day. His most recent project involves a partnership with NSW Police Rescue, spearheaded by an officer in the Blue Mountains unit.
Mr Frazer joined with officers at Katoomba Police Station on Friday, June 16 in placing a yellow ribbon sticker on one of the unit's heavy rescue trucks.
The ribbon is the logo for the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group, an advocacy group set up by Mr Frazer.
While the SARAH campaign has spread nationally, he said "all road safety is local".
"The Blue Mountains started putting yellow ribbons on their vehicles in solidarity [following Sarah's death] so we know how important road safety is to everyone in this community. And that's how it became, eventually, the national symbol for road safety in 2015," said Mr Frazer.
"But everything started here."
Sergeant Dallas Atkinson of Blue Mountains Police Rescue said the stickers will be going on rescue vehicles across the state.
"For us to see the ribbons [across] the community on police vehicles is incredibly proud, because it's also a reflection of our history together," he said.
"Sarah was born and bred in the Blue Mountains, she was a Blue Mountains resident when she tragically lost her life. And I think it's only fitting that as the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit throughout NSW jumps on board... that the initiative comes from here, and they're going on our trucks first here today.
"It's a national campaign with a grassroots beginning."
Senior Constable Graeme Gray had the initial idea to get Police Rescue spreading awareness for the Sarah Group, and he worked with Mr Frazer to push the concept out to wider NSW.
"It's a credit to Mr Frazer, [he's] been very forthcoming and very approachable from the very start, in relation to... when I first hatched this idea," said Senior Constable Gray.
Mr Frazer thanked NSW Police and the Blue Mountains unit for their support over his years of advocacy.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.