Woodford traffic changes, Wentworth Falls power outage

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for bridge maintenance work on Appian Way, Woodford over the Great Western Highway.
This work is part of a bridge upgrade program to install safety screens to improve safety for both pedestrians and road users.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Monday, June 19. It is expected to be completed by Friday 30 June, weather permitting.
There will be some temporary traffic changes during work hours to ensure the work zone is safe.
There will be a road closure on the bridge on Appian Way with detours in place via Railway Parade, Park Road, Great Western Highway, Station Street and Bulls Camp Reserve.
There will also be lane closures in both directions on the Great Western Highway and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h.
Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes of extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
At Wentworth Falls, there is a power outage at the railway station. This means station information and lifts are currently not available. Opal machines are also affected.
Transport for NSW advises if your are impacted, request a fare adjustment at transportnsw.info/opal.
And buses will replace trains between Springwood and Blacktown from 10pm to 2am this week.
From Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22, buses replace the following trains between Springwood and Blacktown:-
The 23:18 and 00:18 Central to Mount Victoria services will continue to run, to a changed timetable and stopping pattern.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
