Visit the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah this winter school holidays for fun-filled family adventures.
In a new program Wild Wollemi Garden, discover the wonders of the Wollemi Pine, one of the oldest living trees in the world.
Join a botanical expert as you learn how this prehistoric plant treasure has survived through the years, how scientists brought it back from the brink of extinction and how to nurture one yourself.
Finish the day by painting a pot plant to take home with your very own Wollemi Pine. Wild Wollemi Garden is on July 6, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1-2.30pm.
If you are looking to ditch the screen and dust off the walking boots, look no further than one of our guided walking tours. Our dedicated volunteer guides will lead you through spectacular landscapes, showcasing the best plants and displays the season has to offer.
You'll learn the garden's rich and unique history and meet some of the feathered friends that call it home. Guided walking tours are on every Sunday from 11:30am-12:45pm.
