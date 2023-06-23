Blaxland High School show their Rugby League skills at Buckley Shield competition

Blaxland High School has stormed the statewide Buckley Shield Rugby League competition, climbing the ladder to compete amongst the final 20 teams.
The Under 14s Boys team has put in a dominating performance across their nine games to date, scoring 200 points but only conceding 14.
At the Penrith District Gala Day in May, Blaxland High blitzed the competition with five undefeated games, including a 22-0 victory against Cambridge Park High in the final match.
In the Sydney West Finals, June 6, the team won three of their four games and secured a place in the final 20 teams.
Their next game will be against Nyngan High School on Wednesday June 28, at St Mary's.
Coach and PDHPE teacher Dave Parkes said the team should be extremely proud of themselves.
"The boys are very coachable and are always looking at ways to get better as both a team and individually, and [they] have a team-first mentality," he said.
"The great thing about this team is I can send a message out to them with our trainer, and I'll see them acting on that message in the next set of 6."
Mr Parkes said parents have been cheering from the sidelines every game.
The Buckley Shield is a statewide competition for NSW Comprehensive High Schools, involving thirteen-a-side under 14s Rugby League.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
