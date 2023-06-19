Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Fees for new Blue Mountains paid parking scheme revealed

Updated June 20 2023 - 10:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors look set to pay $6 an hour for parking in peak periods in four town centres after Blue Mountains City Council released its planned fees for the new scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.