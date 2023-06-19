Visitors look set to pay $6 an hour for parking in peak periods in four town centres after Blue Mountains City Council released its planned fees for the new scheme.
The elected councillors are expected to endorse a price of $1 per 15 minutes ($4 per hour) off peak and $1.50 ($6 an hour) peak at the June 26 council meeting.
The paid parking scheme is being rolled out in Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura and Wentworth Falls town centres in July.
Blue Mountains residents, ratepayers, businesses and their employees will not have to pay to park at these locations. But they will need to adhere to the current time restrictions, as they are supposed to do now.
Permits will be available for free parking for these groups when the first stage of the scheme commences.
Carer permits will also be available for free parking for those who live outside the Blue Mountains and care for a local resident, as well as for contractors who are temporarily working in the Blue Mountains.
There will be a three-month registration period, from July to September 30, to enable those eligible to apply for the free parking permits before compliance starts.
"Our residents, ratepayers, businesses and employees will not pay for parking. The three-month transition period will give our community time to access these free permits," said Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill.
All permits will be digital and accessible via an online portal. Those who are not comfortable with applying for these online, will be able to contact council's customer contact centre (via phone or in person at Katoomba or Springwood offices) for assistance.
An App that will also launch the first stage of the scheme will show real-time parking availability and take payments from visitors only.
Signage has already been installed in the first stage locations in preparation for the new scheme. Parking meters will soon be installed.
A council spokesperson said "unique designs have been created for the meters - so they are distinct to the Blue Mountains".
Sensors only will be installed in Glenbrook town centre in the first stage, in order to analyse current traffic turnover given its proximity to Penrith.
Cr Greenhill said: "This new plan means that visitors will help fund the critically-required renewal of services, facilities and infrastructure including the repair of the road network after natural disasters. Currently, this burden falls on our ratepayers and it is not fair.
"Visitor paid parking is common around Australia and overseas - particularly for those destinations that have high visitation, like the Blue Mountains.
"Over time, income from the new visitor paid parking scheme means council will be able to invest more in critical infrastructure and services including improving our roads, drainage, footpaths, cycleways, parks, sportsgrounds and other facilities - all the things that our community is wanting."
The long-anticipated scheme has had a mixed response from the business community, with some shopkeepers worried it will deter visitors.
To get more information on permits, as well as town centre maps that show the current time restricted parking locations, go to www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parking-permits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.