Gerrit Wassink celebrates 100 remarkable years

The friends and family of Gerrit Wassink have gathered at St David's Anglican Church in Blaxland to commemorate his 100th birthday.
Commencing with a heartfelt church service, the June 11 celebrations continued with a luncheon hosted by the church, paying tribute to Gerrit's enduring presence. The festivities continued as Gerrit's son, Arthur, shared a concise yet captivating account of Gerrit's eventful journey through life.
Born in Schiedam, the Netherlands, in 1923, Gerrit embarked on an engineering degree at Delft University in 1940. However, his pursuit of education was interrupted when the Germans apprehended several thousand university students, including Gerrit, and transported them to a labour camp in Germany during 1943. The conditions in the camp were harsh, and tragically, Gerrit was the sole survivor among his friends. Despite emerging from the war a mere 37 kilograms in weight, Gerrit's resilience prevailed, and he graduated with an engineering degree in 1951.
As a fresh graduate, Gerrit ventured to Saudi Arabia, where he joined the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) and contributed to the development of the Arabian oil fields. When ARAMCO decided to relocate its engineering division to The Hague, Gerrit relinquished his position and embarked on a journey that ultimately led him to Melbourne. There, he lent his expertise to the city's tram system before being recruited by the Shell oil company to design their new oil refinery in Clyde, Sydney.
It was in Sydney that Gerrit's path intersected with Willemina Bloemink, who had journeyed from the Netherlands for a short visit with her cousins. However, fate had a different plan, as their encounter blossomed into a profound connection, resulting in marriage and the blessing of three children. Subsequently, Gerrit's professional endeavours led him to Adelaide, where the Mobil oil company was constructing a new refinery. Yet, Willemina's longing for her homeland prompted the family to return to the Netherlands after nine years in Adelaide.
Circumstances then took an unexpected turn, prompting the family to relocate back to Sydney, Australia. Gerrit found employment with a consulting engineering firm, where he used his expertise to design compressor systems for gas fields across the country, including Bass Strait, Moomba in South Australia, and the North West Shelf in Western Australia. Unfortunately, the proposed nationalisation of the Australian oil industry brought an abrupt halt to his work, compelling Gerrit to embark on an international journey designing gas compressors in Brunei, New Zealand, the Middle East, the North Sea in the UK, Sabah, and the Philippines.
Gerrit's son, David, reflected on his father's longevity, humorously attributing it to his fondness for pickled herring. David also expressed a nostalgic sentiment, lamenting the fact that IGA Blaxland no longer stocked the beloved delicacy.
Church members acknowledged Gerrit's linguistic prowess, celebrating his fluency in English, French, German, Dutch, Arabic, Hebrew, Greek, and a knowledge of several other languages, including Russian, Polish, and Malaysian. As a token of their admiration, the congregation wished Gerrit a happy birthday in various languages.
Gerrit expressed his gratitude to his children for their unwavering support throughout his life. He concluded the day's festivities with a stirring rendition of Lang Zal Hij Leven (Long Shall He Live), a cherished Dutch birthday anthem. The celebration reached a pinnacle when messages from King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Governor-General, and the Prime Minister, were read aloud.
