Gerrit Wassink celebrates 100 remarkable years

It was in Sydney that Gerrit's path intersected with Willemina Bloemink, who had journeyed from the Netherlands for a short visit with her cousins. However, fate had a different plan, as their encounter blossomed into a profound connection, resulting in marriage and the blessing of three children. Subsequently, Gerrit's professional endeavours led him to Adelaide, where the Mobil oil company was constructing a new refinery. Yet, Willemina's longing for her homeland prompted the family to return to the Netherlands after nine years in Adelaide.