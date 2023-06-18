Blue Mountains Gazette
Gerrit Wassink celebrates 100 remarkable years

By Mitchell Wassink
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:10pm, first published June 19 2023 - 9:49am
The friends and family of Gerrit Wassink have gathered at St David's Anglican Church in Blaxland to commemorate his 100th birthday.

