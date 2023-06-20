Neighbourhood centre services keep expanding to meet the needs of Blue Mountains community Advertising Feature

Staff, volunteers and visitors of Springwood Neighbourhood Centre took time out for a photo at the drop-in centre. Picture supplied

For 45 years the Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Co-operative (SNCC) has been helping and supporting the local community.

Acting CEO Diane Burn said the services range from inclusive activities and information services to childcare and support for the vulnerable as well as a range of community engagement activities and exercise groups.

The small group of permanent staff are ably assisted by a larger number of volunteers, many of whom have been serving the local community for many years.

"We have expanded and changed our services over the years," Ms Burn said.

"In addition to our traditional support services we now provide digital mentoring support, bushfire resilience community awareness activities with Rural Fire Services covering the Blue Mountains LGA, and a fun inter-generational program involving older members of the community and the local preschools and daycare centres.

"We continue to provide the SNCC Drop-In centre where anyone can seek information on Blue Mountains community services, have a cup of tea or coffee and a friendly chat."

Tanderra, the out of school hours service, has been operating for almost 40 years and offers a vibrant school holiday program which welcomes any local students of primary school age.

Ms Burn said SNCC also provides an emergency food and care package program.

Grocery items can be donated via the special bins at IGA Springwood and personal care products can be dropped in at Blooms Chemist Springwood.

"SNCC is special because we are a locally based, locally managed organisation that has supported our community for 45 years," Ms Burn said.

"We have a dedicated team of staff and volunteers who are keen to help and support.

"SNCC is always seeking opportunities to collaborate with other organisations or individuals and we welcome anyone to contact us or come into the neighbourhood centre to chat."

Ms Burn said now, more than ever, the services offered by the community centre are vital to the community.

"In these difficult times the trend is for less donations, less new volunteers and greater need," she said.

"The demand for our emergency food relief parcels has significantly increased and will continue to do so. For this reason we are always seeking more monetary donations to assist these vital services."

Ms Burn said everyone who works or volunteers at SNCC enjoys the sense of community that comes from what they do.