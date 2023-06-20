Katoomba swimmer Haig Buckingham has claimed two silver medals at the Australian Swimming World Championship Trials.
Held in Melbourne from June 13 to 18, Buckingham came second in the 50m and 200m breaststroke at the meet.
In a time of 2:12.95, his 200m swim saw him claim silver behind world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:07.86).
The former St Columba's Catholic College student swam 27.53 in the 50m breaststroke to come second behind Samuel Williamson (27.17).
While the performances weren't enough to secure Buckingham a spot in the 38-strong Australian line-up for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, they were a still signal of intent on the national stage.
