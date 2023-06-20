Ollie Robinson is public enemy No.1 after giving Khawaja both barrels (even after the Australian opener had scored 141) and then coming back for more; David Warner has still never scored a Test century in England and this series marks his last chance before he walks away after the New Year's Test in Sydney; his sparring partner Stuart Broad is adept at playing the villain; Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are both extremely rare talents and rare units; Scott Boland still needs a statue; and Ben Stokes grinds our gears because he could have been a Black Cap.

