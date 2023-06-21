Blue Mountains Hospital in Katoomba has been recognised for its stroke rehabilitation care.
The hospital's rehabilitation team has been awarded by the Australasian Rehabilitation Outcomes Centre (AROC) for achieving excellent outcomes in stroke, in recognition of their exceptional care to help restore patients' functioning and wellbeing.
The team recorded outstanding results in data collected by AROC which compared patients' length of hospital stay and stroke rehabilitation outcomes, using a measure called Functional Independence Measure (FIM), across rehabilitation centres in Australia and New Zealand.
The results revealed that stroke patients at Blue Mountains Hospital are consistently recording improved FIMs from initial hospital admission to discharge and beyond.
Head of Rehabilitation at Blue Mountains Hospital, Dr Saba Asif, said the accolades from AROC are well deserved by the whole team who have worked hard to deliver exceptional care for patients.
"We are an intensive rehabilitation unit. The team is very coordinated and we work closely together and respect each other," Dr Asif said.
"I am very proud of the whole team for this achievement. Everyone has put in a lot of work and this is well deserved recognition for the team effort."
Dr Asif said she is particularly proud that this is the second time the team has achieved this honour in recent years.
The Blue Mountains Hospital rehabilitation team employ a model of care that focuses on early intervention, family and carer involvement and personalised care, which Dr Asif said is contributing to the team's great work with patients.
"We know that to achieve a better prognosis, it is better for patients to come to us as soon as possible following their stroke and so we begin our work with them immediately.
"We also determine very clear, patient-focussed and achievable goals based on each individual's needs. Our weekly team meetings ensure we're collaborating effectively and that the focus remains on working towards each patient's personalised plan," said Dr Asif.
"We know that the journey for patients does not end when they leave hospital and so we begin discharge planning in anticipation of their needs after hospital very early on. This means we involve family and carers early and we work closely with them throughout the patient's rehabilitation."
Dr Asif said the recent recognition of the Blue Mountains team's work by a peak body should assure community members that their journey with the rehabilitation team will give them the best possible experience of care.
"We want our community to know that we're very patient-focussed and will work closely with you and your family to help you achieve positive outcomes, improving your functional abilities and independence following a stroke," said Dr Asif.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.