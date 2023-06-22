Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

No business like snow business at the Blackheath Snow Ball

Updated June 26 2023 - 10:21am, first published June 22 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Snow Ball returns to Blackheath on Saturday, July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.