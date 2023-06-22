The Snow Ball is returning to Blackheath on Saturday, July 22.
The ball, which will be held in the Blackheath Community Centre, is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Rhododendron Festival.
Last year's inaugural event was a great success, with much dancing, cheerful camaraderie and fabulously dressed guests.
This year, guests are invited to dress in right royal fashion and be prepared to dance the night away to live music.
There will be a free glass of champagne on arrival, tea, coffee and cake provided. BYO supper and drinks and decorate your table to be in the running for the best dressed table prize.
Former Festival Queens and Princesses are invited to attend as VIP guests and to contact the festival to arrange their free tickets: Email blackheathrhodofestival@gmail.com or ring Linda on 0437 255 816.
Bookings are now open at https://www.trybooking.com/CJESV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.