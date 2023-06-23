At 14, she has already been called upon to play in her club's first grade and reserve grade teams, a big step up from her usual place in the under-15 side.
Allyssa Ng Saad from Blackheath is now on the cusp of stepping up into even higher duties. She has been selected to represent Football NSW at a tournament in Japan in August.
The Year 9 Katoomba High School student also just played in a combined high schools team, alongside mostly Year 11 and 12 teammates.
She is trialling for the Football NSW country team for national championships in Wollongong in October and the national futsal championships on the Gold Coast in January.
She dreams of one day representing her country.
Her mum, Tania, said she knew from a very early age that her daughter had an affinity for the game.
"When she was two, she had better control [of the ball] than her brothers who were seven and 10."
She started playing with the under 6 team at Burwood Football Club. When the family moved to the Mountains, she played with Blackheath, then Wentworth Falls and a development academy in Sydney.
Eventually her prowess and promise earned her a place with semi-professional club the Blacktown Spartans, which plays in the national premier league (one level below A League).
But, despite Allyssa's skills, at this level of women's football, it's pay your own way. It's not until when young women make the junior Matildas or higher that costs are met.
So Tania Saad has launched a fundraising page to help get the estimated $18,000 her daughter will need for travel, accommodation, tournament costs, club fees and equipment over the next six months.
The fundraiser is through the Australian Sports Foundation, a government-run body which ensures every dollar collected is accounted for and properly spent. All donations are tax deductible (get in before the end of the financial year).
To donate to Allyssa, please go to https://asf.org.au/donate/allyssa-scoring-goals-in-japan,-gold-coast-and-beyond.
