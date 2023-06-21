The Katie Lees Foundation has been created in honour of Katie Lees, who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Lees' commitment to community and her willingness to return to performing on stage meant she paid the ultimate price. She died on August 4, 2021 after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, which resulted in blood clots and a low platelet count, known as vaccine-induced thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
Growing up Springwood, performance had always been an integral part of Ms Lees' life. She loved being on stage, sharing her energy with friends, family and strangers. She honed her skills at Springwood High School and later, the University of Wollongong, but truly thrived as a performer travelling the world.
Her passion for performance stretched far and wide, as she took to showcasing her craft in Italy, Turkey, Vietnam, India and the United Kingdom amongst other places. Whilst there was a love for performance, she was also committed to using her skills and passion to make a positive change in society and she drew immense pride from being involved in the Flying Seagull Project, bringing joy to children in refugee camps in Europe.
It is this love for community and the performing arts that the Lees family hopes will continue through the Katie Lees Foundation.
After a successful inaugural Katie Lees Fellowship in 2022, which was awarded to Anna Clark and Megan Bennetts, the Katie Lees Foundation was established in 2023, to ensure continuation of this initiative to support for young women in theatre.
The fellowship, a project of the Katie Lees Foundation, provides young women in theatre the opportunity to develop and showcase new creative works, access financial assistance and facilitates mentorship from industry experts.
For Megan Bennetts, being a beneficiary of the Katie Lees Fellowship in 2022 had a profound impact beyond just her work on stage, which helped her pursue and complete her creative project and opened future opportunities in the industry.
"As a direct result of the fellowship, I was signed by my very first acting agent. For the first time in my career, I am auditioning regularly for paid work," she said.
"There is nothing quite as impactful in my career, as this fellowship. I may have written the piece but the fellowship was the accountability to complete it."
Meanwhile, Anna Clark has joined forces with a production team who are presenting a week long run of a brand new Australian play at FlightPath Theatre, in Sydney's inner west.
"Since completing the fellowship, one of the most wonderful things I've gained is a sense of community," said Clark.
"The fellowship came at a time when I needed a win. Having someone say - you're funny and a good person and you reflect Katie's spirit - gave me the confidence to produce my own work and seek out people to work with who also embodied that ethos."
The Katie Lees Foundation is now accepting tax deductible donations, through the Australian Cultural Fund, with the hope of generating funds to support 15 performing artists with the Katie Lees Fellowship by 2028.
Penny Lees, Katie's mother and President of the Katie Lees Foundation, hopes the establishment of the foundation will help generate some positive outcomes from a harrowing situation.
"Our hearts are still aching, and we miss Katie every day. We hope that the Katie Lees Foundation will channel Katie's love for performance and make a positive impact in the lives of young female performing artists," said Mrs Lees.
"We are dedicated to investing in young women who are passionate about the performing arts. Our hope is to increase philanthropic support for women in theatre, foster new theatrical works, and promote gender equality in the performing arts sector."
Tax-deductible donations to the Katie Lees Foundation can be made online at www.katieleesfoundation.com.au and for more information please contact penny@katieleesfoundation.com.au.
