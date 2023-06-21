Blue Mountains Gazette
Katie Lees Foundation honours legacy of Blue Mountains performer

June 22 2023 - 7:30am
A foundation has been established in memory of Blue Mountains performer Katie Lees. Picture supplied
The Katie Lees Foundation has been created in honour of Katie Lees, who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

