Hazelbrook community comes together to run free meal table throughout winter

As the frosty tides of winter descend on the Mountains and a cold snap sweeps through the streets, a band of volunteers has taken to Hazelbrook's town centre to provide warm food for those in need.
Esther Sokoya, a Hazelbrook local and public servant, has been hosting a free meal service outside Hazelbrook Chemist every Friday since early May.
The project started with a post from Ms Sokoya in a local community group, pitching the idea and seeing if anyone wanted to help.
"Winter, in Australia, you don't have all the things like Christmas and Halloween... because it's not that time of year in Australia. And so I find Winter here quite long and dark and cold and not a lot going on," Ms Sokoya told the Gazette.
"I feel for my own mental health as well, I needed to do this project, so that we all have something to do every week and we look forward to every Friday."
Soon she was joined by a group of likeminded volunteers, and now a team of around ten people work on the service every week.
The table is aimed not just at homeless people, but at anyone struggling economically or wishing to reconnect with people in their community.
Ms Sokoya said the response has been great, between volunteer assistance, donations, and people showing up just to get some necessities or have a chat.
Local businesses have showed their own support, including Hazelbrook Pizza and Kebab House, located right around the corner.
"It's so amazing that they've just jumped on board and are part of it without even being asked. And every week without fail they've provided us with gozleme or pizzas, [and] whatever else we need," Ms Sokoya said.
Hazelbrook Tobacconist joined in too, bringing "a heap of frozen Chinese dumplings" which inspired the theme of the meal for the week.
Ms Sokoya, having grown up in a part of England with a "community feel", was thrilled to see how quickly the project has brought the local community closer together.
"I really feel that if there's one person that gets something out of this, that's our job done. But I know that we've touched so much more, so many more people are getting something out of this. Which warms my heart, makes me happy," she said.
"I've had comments like 'this sounds too good to be true'... [but] we've got no ulterior motive to do this, there's no organisation that I'm going to mention... I'm not gonna preach or anything like that.
"It's literally 'what you see is what you get'. We're here, we're providing for you, if you want something ask us and we'll see if we can get it."
The free meal service project is not an actual charity, and therefore cannot take donations of money. Ms Sokoya does, however, encourage donations of food and other physical items, such as clothes and hygiene necessities.
When any fresh food is left over after a Friday night, volunteers drive down to Penrith the following morning and give the food to Mama Lana's Community Foundation, a non-profit organisation that assists homeless and underprivileged people in the community.
The free meal service is planned to at least run until the end of Winter, with the possibility of continuing afterwards. Those who wish to volunteer can do so by contacting Ms Sokoya directly on Facebook.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
