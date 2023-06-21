Blue Mountains Gazette
Boy, 12, reported missing found safe and well in Wentworth Falls

By Tom Walker
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 9:23am
6.30PM: A 12-year-old boy reported missing from Katoomba has been located safe and well.

Tom Walker

