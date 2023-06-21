Boy, 12, reported missing found safe and well in Wentworth Falls

6.30PM: A 12-year-old boy reported missing from Katoomba has been located safe and well.
The boy was reported missing after he was last seen in Katoomba about 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21.
When he failed to return home, officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
But the boy was located safe and well in Wentworth Falls today (Thursday, June 22) following a public appeal.
9AM: A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Katoomba area, and police are appealing for information to help locate him.
Noah Roe was last seen at Katoomba's Carrington Gardens at Wednesday June 21 at 3.45pm. Police were contacted after Noah failed to return home.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, of a medium build, and with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black 'Champion' hooded jumper and black pants.
He is known to frequent the Katoomba and Blackheath areas.
Anyone with information about Noah's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers through 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
