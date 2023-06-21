High school students tackle climate crisis at Lyttleton Stores Co-op

A group of high school students has gathered at Lyttleton Stores Co-op in Lawson to discuss Greta Thunberg's book, The Climate Book.
Each school left with a copy of the book, donated by Lyttleton Stores, after the event on June 17.
The event began with an acknowledgement of country, and a musical performance by Tessa and Rory McKay. Tessa went on to share projects by the environment committee at Katoomba High School, which focuses on animal welfare, and described the indigenous that the school has created.
Participants heard from other groups about what is happening at their schools to address the causes and impacts of climate change. Springwood High, for example, has developed a multi-bin approach for addressing the issue of waste, and has been active in addressing how overheating caused by climate change is impacting learning. Korowal School has an emphasis on eliminating plastics.
"Students from different schools came together for an animated brainstorm," said a Lyttleton Stores Co-op spokesperson. "They identified major issues brought about by the current, unprecedented, rapid rate of climate change, including drought, bushfires, floods, and the melting of the ice caps leading to rising sea levels and release of carbon dioxide and pollutants. These changes all cause destruction of land, culture and wildlife habitat.
"The impacts of global industrialisation were also discussed, with a focus on fast fashion, plastic and sustainable agriculture. Then the ever-present issue of climate denial was raised, not only among people in the community, but as seen in the lack of action by politicians."
A range of solutions were initiated by the students, including:
The book is available at local bookstores.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.